Trump reveals his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani is in hospital with heart problem because of what ‘Democrats’ put him through (video)

Donald Trump has claimed that his former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is in hospital being treated for a heart condition which was caused by what U.S. political left also known as Democrats “put him through”.

On Friday night, July 8, the former US president attended a rally in Nevada where he campaigned for the two candidates he endorsed in the Republican primaries, gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo and Senate nominee Adam Laxalt.

Throughout the address, Trump lauded his candidates as being “exceptional”, before diverting to other talking points.

At one point during his rally, he turned his speech to the topic of law and order. He lauded the work that Giuliani carried out while he served as the mayor of New York from 1994 to the end of 2001.

“If America restored a proper approach to policing, prosecuting and jailing we would immediately cut violent crime in our major cities,” said Trump, without citing any source for those figures.

“Under the greatest mayor in New…