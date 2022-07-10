Two suspected armed robbers and kidnap gang leader arrested as police foil plot to abduct prominent chief in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command has foiled a plot to kidnap a prominent chief in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state and arrested the leader of the gang.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, July 9, said two suspected armed robbers were arrested along along Sapele-Warri Expressway.

The PPRO noted that three locally made guns, one pump action gun, cartridges and a stolen vehicle were recovered from the suspects.

“On 5/7/2022 at about 1430 hrs, acting on intelligence gathered that a kidnapping syndicate has perfected plans to kidnap one prominent chief (Name withheld) of Ogume community in Ndokwa East LGA, the Commander Eagle-Net Special Squad, SP Usman Dimka, detailed operatives of Eagle-Net to ensure that their plan is foiled and the gang arrested,” the statement read.

“The resilience and unrelenting efforts emplaced by the operatives aborted the purported kidnapping plan and led…