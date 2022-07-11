Bandits kill 11 after invading farms in Borno community

Bandits who invaded Dangulbi community in Maru Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, have reportedly killed 11 locals.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that the incident happened on Sunday afternoon when the terrorists loyal to a notorious kingpin Damina attacked farmers on their farmland, an incident that left several others unaccounted for.

Spokesperson for Zamfara State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu who confirmed the casualty figure, said police authorities have since deployed a reinforcement team to the area to restore calm and normalcy in the community.

Shehu also said the police tactical operatives have begun a confidence-building patrol in the affected community.

He said;