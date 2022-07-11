Eddie and Nicole Murphy’s daughter Bria weds Michael Xavier

By
Headliners
-
9


Eddie and Nicole Murphy

Eddie Murphy and Nicole Murphy’s daughter, Bria Murphy is married to Michael Xavier.

 

The artist, 32, and her actor fiancé, 36, exchanged vows in front of 250 of their closest friends and family in Beverly Hills on July 9.

 

Eddie and Nicole Murphy

 

Eddie Murphy, 61, walked Bria down the aisle.

 

Eddie and Nicole Murphy

 

Her mother, Nicole Mitchell Murphy, 54, was also in attendance on the special day.

 

Eddie and Nicole Murphy

 

At the reception, Eddie took the stage to shower his eldest daughter with love.

 

Eddie and Nicole Murphy

 

“I’m just very, very proud. Very, very happy,” he said in a video from the event captured by photographer Blair Caldwell. “It’s very, very nice to see all of you and I wish Bria and Michael nothing but love and happiness.”



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR