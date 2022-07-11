Gunmen abduct woman inside a church in Imo

Gunmen on Sunday, July 10, stormed the First Baptist Church situated on Wetheral Road in Owerri, Imo state and abducted one of the women leaders, Biola Abioye, who is also the wife of the General Manager of the Owerri Zoological Garden at Nekede.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen who came in a Toyota vehicle, waited for the service to come to a close before they struck. The gunmen were said to have fired gunshots in the air which pierced the walls of the church building, before they zoomed off with their victim.

The state police command is yet to comment on this recent development.