I wish my marriage lasted enough

Supermodel/Actress Faith Morey has reacted to a video of Actress Joke Silva dressing up her husband, Olu Jacobs for his 80th birthday photoshoot.

Morey who noted that the couple have real love, further stated that growing old with the one you love is always a dream and she wished her marriage lasted enough.

Also pointing out that divorcees and mostly women are at the receiving end of a failed marriage, Faith Morey concluded by saying that no one gets into marriage while thinking of divorce.

Faith Morey recently confirmed that marriage to her husband, Randy Morey has ended. The couple got married in 2010.