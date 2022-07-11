Legendary Keke Ogungbe Set to Mould Next Generation of Music Super Star, Unveils Naija Star Search Reality Show

Legendary Nigerian music producer, Kenny ‘Keke’ Ogungbe is on the verge to strike gold for a second time on the Nigerian music scene.

After successfully making a major impact with his Kennis Music, AIT Jamz, and later Primetime Africa Jamz, Ogungbe is set to mould a new generation of Nigerian music acts that will reign supreme on the global scene.

The CEO of Kennis FM will be bringing his exploits, experiences, and global knowledge of the music industry to the fore as he joins the music reality show as lead judge.

The Naija Star Search Reality Show is powered by affordable pay-TV company, StarTimes. Audition for Naija Star Search is open till July 17 on www.naijastarsearch.com with ten million naira prize money and other consolation prizes.

Speaking, Keke Ogungbe said, “it’s the Joy of seeing Africa setting standards on music mainstream across the globe. The history we have created as Africans, especially Kennis Music being one of the major pioneers of the evolution of…