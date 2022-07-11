Sujimoto Set To Revolutionalize The Construction Industry With Sujimoto Ready-Mixed Concrete

Not all concrete are the same – there are concrete and then, there is Sujimoto Ready-Mixed Concrete!

There are three (3) fundamental qualities a developer must ascertain in the purchase of concrete; they are: Quality – this must be the determining factor, it must be of superior quality. Price – in today’s world of inflation, where the price of even the most mundane thing has skyrocketed, a developer must be frugal and get the best quality at the most affordable price, and lastly, Customer addiction – developers must search far and wide for the best quality concrete that will facilitate customer satisfaction.

With the steady increase in building collapse ratio in the country and the sight of haphazardly constructed structures, now more than ever, there is an incessant need to ensure the safety of buildings and the preservation of architectural integrity.

In so doing, the Group Managing Director and CEO of Sujimoto Group – Sijibomi Ogundele, having studied…