Tinubu should take care of his health because this campaign is very rigorous

Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has told the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu to take care of his health.

Kwankwaso who spoke in an interview with Arise TV on Sunday July 10, said Tinubu should take care of his health as 2023 campaign is rigorous and requires lots of effort.

He said;

“If you see my friend, Bola, tell him to take it easy, take good care of his health and make sure that… because I love him so much, he is my friend. “This campaign is very rigorous, it requires a lot of effort and so on and so forth. I hope he will take it easy so that we can continue the struggle to ensure one solid and prosperous Nigeria.”

When asked if he is concerned about Tinubu picking former Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima as his running mate, Kwankwaso stated that he does not know what they would do differently from the current administration.

He added;