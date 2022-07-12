Actor Johnny Depp reaches settlement with City of Lies crew member who accused him of punching him in drunken rage

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, Johnny Depp has reportedly reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed against him by a crew member on the film City of Lies, who accused the actor of attacking him during production of the movie.

The actor, 59, has come to a legal accord with Greg ‘Rocky’ Brooks on a settlement Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which reviewed court docs in the case.

Depp in the legal agreement agreed to comply with the settlement by the end of August, according to court docs, as the trial in the case would have begun later in July.

‘The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement,’ according to court docs in the case. ‘A request for dismissal will be filed no later than 1/5/2023.’

Details of the settlement were not disclosed in court docs.

Brooks initially filed suit against the actor in 2018, claiming that…