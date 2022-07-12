Arewa Consultative Forum attacks President Buhari over rising cases of insecurity, says ‘vast amount of money and other resources being pumped into the security agencies have largely been ineffective’





The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said President Buhari’s inability to curtail rising cases of kidnapping, killing and terrorists attacks has exposed his ineffective leadership.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Murtala Aliyu, the group expressed regret over the level of insecurity, particularly in the Northern region, saying supporters of President Buhari must tell him the truth about how bad insecurity is in the country and not only what he sweetens his ears. The group stated that the vast amount of money pumped into the security agencies have been alrgely ineffective.

“Over the past few months, the security crises we face in Nigeria has been deepening and there is a dangerous escalation of violence and bloodshed. Criminal gangs, heavily armed bandits, armed robbers, secessionist insurgents along with those that call themselves soldiers of so-called Caliphate, have laid siege to Nigeria. More so in the Northern states. The highly coordinated attack on the…





Source: Linda Ikeji