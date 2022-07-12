Buhari hosts 9 APC Governors in Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday July 11, hosted nine governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC (APC) at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

The Governors led by Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, include Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Nassarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Bagudu who spoke after the meeting, said a Tinubu-Shettima presidency will complement all the achievements of the last seven years under President Buhari. He also said that all APC Governors are working hard to win the upcoming Osun Governorship election.

Uzodimma who also spoke to newsmen, described the choice of Shettima as a collective…