Edo police kill robbery suspect, recover arms after gun duel

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a notorious armed robber and recovering of arms while responding to a distress call from residents of Abuja Quarters by Benson Idahosa University Government Reserved Area, Benin.

Jennifer Iwegbu, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the Command in a statement on Tuesday July 12, said the robbers engaged the police in a gun duel, leading to the death of the suspect.

The statement read, “In its unrelenting efforts to stem the increasing rate of armed robbery and other vices in the state, operatives of Edo State Police Command attached to its Ugbor divisional headquarters on 12/07/2022 at about 04:45hrs neutralized an armed robbery suspect.

“Following a distress call to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ugbor division at about 04:45hrs of 12/07/2022 that there was an ongoing armed robbery operation along Abuja Quarters by Benson Idahosa University, Ugbor GRA ,Benin City, the DPO personally led…