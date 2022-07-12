Mum accused of selling her five-day-old baby boy for £3,000 to pay for nose job

A mum (pictured above) has been accused of selling her newborn baby to pay for a £3,000 nose job.

The disgraced 33-year-old mum has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Kaspiysk, Dagestan, southern Russia.

According to police reports, the mum took a small deposit of £274 from a couple who agreed just five days after her son’s birth on April 25, to take the infant off her hands.

Soon after purchasing the boy, he fell unwell and the couple were asked for his birth certificate by medics when taking him to hospital.

Getting the birth certificate cost them the equivalent of £1,370 a month later with the mum negotiating a price based on the cost of a nose job, the couple claimed following their arrest.

But before the couple could hand over the remainder of the total £2,730 fee, police arrested the group for human trafficking.

In a statement obtained by Newsflash, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of…