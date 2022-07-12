Olympian Kim Glass shows injury inflicted on her following attack by a homeless man

American volleyball star Kim Glass, who won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, says she was attacked by a homeless man in Los Angeles this weekend and she nearly lost her eye in the incident.
The 37-year-old said it happened on Saturday, July 9, when she was leaving lunch with a friend at a restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles.
In a series of videos posted to her social media page, Glass said after she had exited the eatery, she noticed a man in the street with something in his hand.
She added: “He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes. And, as I turned to go tell my friend, ‘I think something’s, like, wrong with him and I think he’s going to hit a car,’ before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me right here.”
“It happened so fast,” she explained.
She said the man threw the object at her from several feet away … and it slammed right into her eye socket and the bridge of her nose, causing serious damage.
In videos taken a…
Source: Linda Ikeji