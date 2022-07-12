Photos of kidnapped passenger released by terrorists after over three months in captivity

Abubakar Sadiq Zubairu was among seven kidnapped passengers of the March 28 train attack in Kaduna released by the terrorists.

The victims were released by the terrorists on Saturday, July 9, after spending over 100 days in captivity

A family member, Yusuf Sadauki confirmed that the victim has returned home.

“Alhadulillah alhadulillah, we want to us this medium to thank almighty Allah for his devine mercies. Our brother Abubakar Sadiq Zubairu has returned back home. We also continue to pray for the safe release of all the remaining people back to their loved one’s insha Allah.” he wrote.

Sani Gide Idris, wrote: “WHAT A HAPPY EID-IL- KABIR FOR THE FAMILY OF ALHAJI ABUBAKAR ZUBAIRU. It is a sweet relief for the family of Alhaji Abubakar Zubeiru for the release of their bread winner who was among those abducted by the wicked bandits who attacked a Kaduna bound Train from Abuja months back.

“It is an unforgettable incident that shook not only his family, but…