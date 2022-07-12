Super Eagles stars, Moses Simon and Akinkunmi Amoo dropped out of final list of nominees for the 2022 CAF awards

Super Eagles of Nigeria stars, Moses Simon and Akinkunmi Amoo have been dropped out of the final list of nominees for the 2022 CAF awards.

Simon was initially among the 30-man shortlist for the African Player of the Year released on June 30, while Amoo was shortlisted alongside nine others for the Young Player of the Year (Men) category.

The final list of nominees for the African Player of the Year award has been released and the Nantes star failed to make a cut. For The Young Player of the Year nominees, Amoo who plays for Copenhagen, also did not make the cut.

AFCON winner Sadio Mane is set to battle it out with Riyad Mahrez and former team mate, Mohamed Salah for the 2022 African Player of the Year award.

See list of final nominees below:

Player of the Year (Men)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester…