INEC extends PVC collection for Osun governorship election to July 14

Collection of Permanent Voter Cards for Osun governorship election holding this weekend, has been extended to July 14 by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
This was announced in a statement released by the electoral umpire. It read;
“Extending the last date for the collection of PVCs to Thursday14th July 2022 i.e. 24 hours to the election.
“I appeal to all registered voters that are yet to collect their PVCs to seize the opportunity of the additional measures to do so.
“Many of the PVCs have already been collected by citizens. Of the 1,955,657 registered voters in Osun State, 1,479,595 (or 76%) have collected their cards as at Sunday 10th July 2022.”
Source: Linda Ikeji