It would be too sad if you fail to appreciate government’s effort

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has reacted to the attack on Kuje custodial centre by suspected terrorists few days ago.
Describing the attack and others as a “fallout” of the Federal Government’s success against terrorism during a tour of correctional centres in Lagos on Tuesday July 12, Aregbesola insisted that insurgents have been decimated and are only seeking relevance.
The Minister also said that it would be a sad if Nigerians do not appreciate the efforts of the Federal Government.
He said;
“We are not vulnerable. There might be issues with motivation, we are not vulnerable.
“I want us to be very clear in our minds, that if you fail to appreciate the efforts of government, it would be too sad. A time was when almost three-quarter of North-East was under the siege of the insurgents. That is not the case today.
“The insurgents do not have a foothold anywhere anymore. So, for us to be that successful in combating insurgency, we must…
Source: Linda Ikeji