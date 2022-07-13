It would be too sad if you fail to appreciate government’s effort

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has reacted to the attack on Kuje custodial centre by suspected terrorists few days ago.

Describing the attack and others as a “fallout” of the Federal Government’s success against terrorism during a tour of correctional centres in Lagos on Tuesday July 12, Aregbesola insisted that insurgents have been decimated and are only seeking relevance.

The Minister also said that it would be a sad if Nigerians do not appreciate the efforts of the Federal Government.

He said;