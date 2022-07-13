Kuje prison escapee arrested in Ogun

One of the Kuje Correctional Center escapees was on Monday, July 11th arrested by operatives of Ogun state Police Command.

The escapee, 28year old Yakubu AbdulMumuni was arrested following an information received by policemen at Sango ota divisional headquarters that, the convict was sighted somewhere around Sango Ota.

Upon the information, the DPO Sango Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru quickly mobilised his men and moved to the area where the convict was apprehended.

He confessed to the Police that he escaped from Kuje Correctional Center on the 5th of July 2022, when the Center was attacked by bandits. He stated further that he was convicted by Kogi state High Court for offense of Conspiracy and culpable Homicide and sent to Kuje Correctional Center.

Confirming his arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, mentioned that the state commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to facilitate…