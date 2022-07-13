Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu did not break any law. The constitution didn’t talk about religion

Babatunde Ogala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and head of the Legal Directorate, Tinubu Campaign Organisation has said that his principal and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu did not break any law with his choice of his Muslim running mate even though he is also a Muslim.

Responding to the controversy over Tinubu’s choice of former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate in an interview on Channels Television, Ogala maintained that the constitution didn’t talk about religion but about diversity and its representation.

The lawyer who also averred that Tinubu should be applauded for picking his running mate from a minority group, added that the 2023 presidential election was to be won and every candidate would do everything within the law to give himself the advantage.

He said;