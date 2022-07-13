Nigerian man celebrates as his sister gives birth to twins after 15 years of waiting

A Nigerian man, Above Clinton is celebrating after his sister gave birth to a set of twins, a boy and girl, after 15 years of marriage.

Clinton announced the good news via Facebook on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

“Welcome to the world little ones. We are delighted to announce the birth of our beautiful twins! Born 12-07-2022, 37 weeks and 2 days. Baby Boy @ 10:35am 6lb 7oz and Baby Girl @ 10:36am 5lb 8oz. Our hearts (and hands) are full, our family is complete, words can’t describe just how totally over joyed we are. Mum, Dad and twins are doing well,”

Mr Clinton also announced he would be doing a N1m giveaway to celebrate the arrival of the twins.

“It is a promise I made my God in secret but I shall fulfill it in Public. To everyone out there going through whatever predicament I want you to, from this testimony and rekindle your faith and hope in God. Nothing is IMPOSSIBLE!!!!! For example “me wey short fit even grow taller”Tomorrow. In the end “ONU KWURU NJO…