See what all 32 national head coaches participating In 2022 FIFA World Cup earn annually (Full list)

The annual salary of the head coaches of the National teams that will play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in Qatar has been revealed.

According to results of a research by Finance Football,Hans-Dieter Flick of Germany is the best paid, with an annual pay of €6.5 million, ahead of England’s manager Gareth Southgate, who earns about €5.8 million per year.

France’s Didier Deschamps is also amongst the best paid managers in the world, with earnings of €3.8 million annualy.

Manager of Brazil, the most successful World Cup team, Tite, earns about €3.6 million, according to Finance Football research.

With salaries ranging between €2 million and €3 million per year, Netherlands (Louis Van Gaal), Mexico (Gerardo Martino), Argentina (Lionel Scaloni), Qatar (Félix Sánchez Blas) and Portugal (Fernando Santos) head coaches will also have to prove the money they earn.

Morocco coach, the Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic, is €920,000 per annum, and the best paid among the five…