Singer, Sir Tom Jones, 82, ‘receives urgent medical attention after collapsing on tour’

The legendary singer, 82, was taken ill ahead of the latest European date on his Surrounded by Time tour, resulting in paramedics being called to the venue.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Tom Jones collapsed, so his concert was cancelled tonight and doctors were called to the stadium. His management has set August 16th as the new date for the concert.’

The spokesperson said he collapsed around an hour before he was due to perform, but hoped he would be able to continue with the concert.

However, after private doctors’ orders, Sir Tom was forced to cancel the gig just minutes before he was due to take to the stage, according to stagehand Péter Kovács.