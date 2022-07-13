“We make millions of Naira with this business”

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a suspected fraudster, Adewale Adesanya, who swindled Point of Sale (POS) operators and business owners with fake bank alerts.

Parading the suspect at the police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, said Adesanya, who resided at No 7, Awosika Street, Old Bodija, Ibadan, was arrested by a team of detectives led by Insp Esoso Esoso.

Adesanya,45, was arrested with four bottles of a champagne brand, Dom Perignom, valued at N117,900 each he bought with fake alerts.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the suspect confessed that his colleague in the business trained him in the fraudulent act.

He said they bought goods worth millions of naira with fake alerts they generated with an application on their phone.

The suspect said the last transaction he did which exposed him was about N185,000 for which he generated a fake alert for a POS operator in Ibadan.

“I cannot lie again. It is true we are…