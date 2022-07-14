Actor Baba Ijesha convicted and jailed for 16 years for sexually assaulting comedienne Princess’ foster daughter

Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, has been convicted of sexually assaulting 14-year-old foster daughter of comedienne Princess, by an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Baba Ijesha was on Thursday July 14, convicted of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, and attempted sexual assault in a 2-hour judgement.

He was however discharged and acquitted of count one and count six, which were: sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo who held that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Baba Ijesha is guilty of all the charges against him, sentenced him to 16 years imprisonment