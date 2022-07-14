Arnold Schwarzenegger refused to financially support his son after he finished college

Arnold Schwarzenegger told his son Joseph Baena he would stop financially supporting him once he graduated college.

The 74-year-old Terminator star had helped his son get through college, something which Joseph said he is very grateful for.

However, after college, he told his son, “You’re on your own”.

Joseph, 24, is an aspiring actor and bodybuilder, but has entered into a different career to make ends meet.

He now has a job in real estate to allow him to support himself after finishing his studies. He works for the Los Angeles realty firm ARIA Properties.

Joseph told Unwaxed Podcast: “I needed a job, and I was not getting any of the acting roles that I thought I was going to get.

“I was like, ‘I need to do something’, so I started interning at this real estate company.”

He initially completed an internship with the company, hoping to learn as much as possible while earning money.

Joseph soon realised he enjoyed working in real estate and eventually got…