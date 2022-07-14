Cannibal describes how he first ate human flesh after killing a man and deciding to ‘try it’

A convicted killer has spoken about how he ate human flesh for the first time after killing and dismembering a man.

Vladimir Nikolayevich Nikolayev, 63, also known as ‘Vladimir the Cannibal’ was convicted of killing two men in Novocheboksarsk in 1997. He was sentenced to death but had it commuted to life behind bars after Russia abolished the death penalty in 1999.

Nikolayev, who is living out his remaining days at the notorious K-6 Black Dolphin Prison near the border with Kazakhstan, a Russian penal colony

He was filmed for a National Geographic documentary entitled ‘Inside Russia’s Toughest Prison’, in which he opened up about the first time he ate human flesh of a man he had killed.

‘I was coming home from a party a little drunk. And next to the door of my building another guy, also drunk, asked me for a light,’ Nikolayev recounted.

‘We started arguing and got into a fight. He hit me, and I hit him, and it turned out he died.’

He assured the filmmakers…