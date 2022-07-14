Excitement as Glo present prizes to winners

Excitement filled the air on Monday as winners of various contests at the 2022 Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu ode, Ogun State, received cash prizes and valuable items courtesy of festival, Globacom.

The festival featured various competitions which added to the fun and excitement of the annual event.

Regberegbe competition was one of the key features of Globacom’s sponsorship of the festival. At the end of the contest, the Egbe Obayori Okunrin Asiwaju came first as the best dressed age grade, while Egbe Tobalase Okunrin and Egbe Bobamayegun emerged first and second runners-up in the male category. They were rewarded with N500,000, N300,000 and N200,000 cash prizes respectively. In the female category, Egbe Bobamayegun Obinrin Asiwaju came first with Egbe Arobayo Obinrin and Egbe Tobalase Obinrin emerging runners up. They won the same amounts as their male counterparts.

There was also the Balogun contest where Balogun Kuku came first and won N500,000. They were adjudged…