Former actress Tricia Esiegbe-Kerry and husband welcome twin girls as she celebrates her birthday with their first daughter

Former Nollywood actress Tricia Esiegbe-Kerry and her husband, Kingsley, have welcomed a set of twin girls. She shared the good news on her Instagram page this morning as she celebrated her birthday with their first daughter, Gracelyn.

Tricia and her husband welcomed their first child after 10 years of marriage on July 14, 2020.

Posting photos with their new bundles of joy, Tricia wrote;

”IT BRINGS US DOUBLE JOY AS WE ANNOUNCE THE NEW ARRIVAL’s IN OUR FAMILY ,BABY ISABELLA & BABY CHRISTABEL KERRY.

WE GIVE GOD ALL

THE GLORY & HONOUR.

IT’s THE LORD’s DOING & IT’s MARVELLOUS IN OUR SIGHT. .

WE REJOICE IN THE LORD FOR HIS PROVISION & HIS PRESERVATION.

#ITCANONLYBEGOD.”

While celebrating herself and their first daughter Gracelyn on their birthdays today, Tricia wrote;