"God is not man" Comedienne Princess reacts after actor Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting her foster daughter

By
Headliners
-
2


Comedienne Princess has reacted after actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

 

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday, July 14, convicted the actor of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, and attempted sexual assault in a 2-hour judgement.

 

He was however discharged and acquitted of count one and count six, which were: sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

 

Following his sentencing, Princess took to Instagram to share a video showing her praising God in the middle of the street.

 

“God is not man.” she captioned the video.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

