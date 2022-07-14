NAPTIP rescues 12-year-old girl married off as 3rd wife in Benue

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), on Wednesday, July 13, rescued a 12-year-old girl given out in marriage as a third wife in Benue State.

A resident of the community, Lucky Udu, used his social media page to draw the attention of the agency to the plight of the underaged girl who he ran into at the state Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Adaka community of Makurdi LGA.

Udu stated that the girl was married off to a 50-year-old man by her family who deceived her that she was leaving home for school in the city of Makurdi.

He wrote on his Facebook page;