“Some people want to destroy the ladder they used in climbing to the top” Yomi Fabiyi writes after MO Bimpe revealed the ultimatum he gave when he allegedly asked her out

Yomi Fabiyi has reacted after actress Mo Bimpe addressed allegations that he demanded sex from her in exchange for a movie role.

The actress, who is now married to actor Lateef Adedimeji, revealed on Instagram that Yomi Fabiyi never demanded sex from her to give her a role.

She said he asked her out after they were done shooting the movie in question but he made it clear that they are either dating or they will be enemies (read here).

Following her revelation, Yomi took to Instagram to talk about destroying the ladder one used in climbing to the top.

He wrote: “Hello you say what? I am coming, I am in the library.

“It is safe to say some people will want to DESTROY the ladder they use in climbing to the top by all means possible and a handful will still indulge such.

“Nothing is as efficacious as Natural Justice. I hate half truth.

“Game on.”