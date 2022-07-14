Three siblings and four others die in Lagos flooding

Seven persons, including three siblings, have been confirmed dead in the flooding resulting from the two-day rainfall witnessed in Lagos state on Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9.
The Lagos Territorial Head of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement. The siblings were identified as Michael, 18 years; Elizabeth 17 and Timi, 14.
He said the unfortunate incidents occurred at Oke Isagun, Agbado Oke, in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state. Two bodies have been recovered from a similar incident at Oyatoki, in the Orile-Agege area of the state.
“The post-emergency phase assessment after the unprecedented rainfall of Friday, 8th July and Saturday, 9th July, 2022 has revealed that about 7 people, 3 children of same parents and 4 adults, died as a result of the flooding that was witnessed during the 2-day continuous rainfall. About 8 lives were also saved during the period.
The 3 siblings that lost…
Source: Linda Ikeji