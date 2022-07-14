Three siblings and four others die in Lagos flooding

Seven persons, including three siblings, have been confirmed dead in the flooding resulting from the two-day rainfall witnessed in Lagos state on Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9.

The Lagos Territorial Head of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement. The siblings were identified as Michael, 18 years; Elizabeth 17 and Timi, 14.

He said the unfortunate incidents occurred at Oke Isagun, Agbado Oke, in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state. Two bodies have been recovered from a similar incident at Oyatoki, in the Orile-Agege area of the state.