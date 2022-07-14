US court sentences Nigerian man to 8 years in prison for fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang has jailed a Nigerian man, Oluwaseyi Akinyemi, a/k/a “Paddy Linkin”, a/k/a “Joseph Kadin”, for elderly fraud and Covid-19 Unemployment fraud scheme

Akinyemi, 35, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was sentenced on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, to eight years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for two counts of mail fraud relating to a social media advanced fee fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims.

Judge Chuang also ordered Akinyemi to pay $486,119.07 in restitution to his victims.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Acting Special Agent in Charge Selwyn Smith of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Acting Special Agent in Charge Troy Springer, of the Washington Regional Office, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

