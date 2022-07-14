Will Smith is in ‘better place’ and still feels ‘apologetic’ but hopes to ‘move forward’ after slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Kevin Hart has provided update about Will Smith after he stepped away from the public scene since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The actor explained that his friend is still ‘apologetic’ after attacking Chris Rock on stage over an insensitive joke the comedian made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, but is ready to ‘move forward’ and not dwell on the past.

‘Will is apologetic, you know, he’s in a better space, of course, than what he was after,’ Kevin told Entertainment Tonight.

After the incident, Smith went to India for spiritual healing, it was claimed, and has not been seen much since.

It is not known if he’s reached out to Rock, who is currenly rumored to be dating actress Lake Bell after they were seen holding hands in Croatia.

”People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, it’s about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward.’ Kevin said

Kevin is also friendly with Chris and…