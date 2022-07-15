Buhari mourns composer of NYSC anthem

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolence to family, friends and associates of the composer of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Anthem, Oluwole Isaac Adetiran who died at the age of 75.

Buhari prayed to God to rest the soul of the former Head, Department of Music, The Polytechnic, Ibadan; Director of Music, Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide; and holder of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) national award. He urged the family to take solace in the quality of life lived by the deceased having left his footprints on the sands of time as the composer of the NYSC Anthem, sung round the country, and inspiring innumerable youths.

In the statement released by his spokesperson Femi Adesina, Buhari also charged the younger generation to learn lessons from the devotion of the late Adetiran to both secular and spiritual things and excelling in all.