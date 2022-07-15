Despite challenges, Nigeria still one of the most hospitable countries to stay

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has said the country remains one of the most hospitable countries in the world, despite the numerous challenges.

Speaking on Thursday July 14, at the graduation ceremony of the senior course 44 of the armed forces command and staff college, Jaji, Kaduna, Buhari said Nigeria is still one of the most hospitable countries to visit or stay despite challenges, and encouraged officers to give their best towards improving security.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari said;

“We shall be employing all elements of our national power in ensuring security, a just society, peaceful coexistence, national unity and sustainable development while promoting our good standing internationally,” he said.

“The response of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as the activities of separatists and armed militias amongst others, have been…