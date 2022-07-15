Ivana Trump, former wife of Donald Trump dies aged 73

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife and mother of three of his children, has died at the age of 73.

The former model passed away in her home on New York City’s Upper East Side, according to her ex-husband, former President Donald Trump, who shared the tragic news of her passing on his Truth Social account on Thursday afternoon, July 14.

‘I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,’ he wrote.

Trump – who shared three children with his ex-wife – went on to pay tribute to Ivana, describing her as a ‘beautiful, amazing’ woman, while honoring her close bond with their kids: Donald Jr, Eric, and Ivanka.

She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,’ he continued. ‘Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

‘She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in Peace, Ivana!’

According to…