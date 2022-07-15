Nick Cannon says it’s ‘safe to bet’ he’ll have at least three more children this year despite two kids on the on way to take his number to 9

Nick Cannon has disclosed that he still has plans to have more kids this year despite two kids on the way.

Cannon, 41, made the revelation on Entertainment Tonight, which he co-hosted alongside the show’s Nischelle Turner during an appearance on the Lip Service podcast with Angela Yee last month.

The actor and show host is currently a father to seven kids with four partners: twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, five, and Powerful, one, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, one, with Abby De La Rosa; and late son Zen, who tragically died last December from brain cancer, with Alyssa Scott.

He is also is expecting two more children with Tiesi and De La Rosa.

During the interview, Turner, 47, asked Cannon how many babies he would be expecting this year.

“That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now,” he said. Turner pushed again and brought up Bre Tiesi’s…