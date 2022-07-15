“Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria”

Vice presidential candidate of the APC, Kashim Shettima, has said Peter Obi cannot become president of Nigeria.

According to the former Borno state governor, Obi the Labour party candidate can only be president of Igboland and not Nigeria.

“The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has no political base and structure to win the next coming election in 2023. As far as i am concerned he’s politically structureless with little or no experience to lead this country.” Shettima said on Channels TV Politics Today programme on Friday, July 15.

“Nigeria requires a technocrat and a sound Administrator who will continue from where President Muhammadu Buhari stopped not someone who will come to take us back in the era of PDP. Nigerians don’t want that.

“Our Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the right person needed for this position in a time like this. He’s a unifier, an Administrator, a technocrat name it. That is why Nigerians both old and young…