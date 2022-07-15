Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has intercepted 135 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp valued at N1.3m being conveyed in a vehicle in Rogo Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement on Friday, July 15, 2022, said the vehicle was intercepted by operatives along Katsina-Kano border based on on credible intelligence.

The PPRO noted that the driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped upon sighting the police.

“In line with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Police Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi, and by extension the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, on round the clock visibility patrol, on the 24/06/2022 at about 2300hrs, team of Policemen led by CSP Aminu S. Wurno, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Rogo Division, while on intelligence-led surveillance patrol at Damagiri Village, Rogo LGA, Kano State, along Katsina – Kano…