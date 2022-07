A photo which showed moment singer Portable stripped to his boxers in front of a statue of late premier of South-West Nigeria, Obafemi Awolowo, as he campaigned for the All Progressives Congress has gone viral online.

The photo was taken while the singer was in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

Portable had said yesterday that he has been paid to campaign for presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu, and will do it with his “full chest”.