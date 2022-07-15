Russian cruise missiles from Black Sea kill at least 23 people and injure 64 people, including four children in Ukraine (photos)

At least 23 people have died in an attack on the central Ukrainian town of Vinnystia, according to Chief of Ukraine’s National Police, Ihor Klymenko.

The Thursday, July 14 attack was carried out with Russian Kalibr cruise missiles that were launched from submarines stationed in the Black Sea, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“The enemy continues to keep ready 32 cruise missiles of the ‘Kalibr’ type on three surface and two submarine ships, and two big landing ships are also present” in the Black Sea, the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had said on Monday.

The number of dead people includes three children, while dozens of people are still unaccounted for, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES).

A further 64 people, including four children, have been hospitalized, 34 of whom are in a serious condition and five in critical condition, Ukraine’s SES said, adding that the search…