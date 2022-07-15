Three children killed after Colombia landslide buried school

Three children were killed Thursday, July 14, by a landslide that buried a rural school in the municipality of Andes in northwestern Colombia, authorities said.

The landslide hit a group of preschool and first-grade children who were taking recess along with a teacher and the mother of one of the students.

“We give very sad news: three children lost their lives in this event,” the mayor of Andes, Carlos Osorio, told the media.

An earlier report had said eight children were trapped.

“Fortunately, 17 students got out alive … the teacher and the mother also,” Osorio said, adding that two other children were already in a stable condition in a nearby hospital.

Dozens of villagers helped rescuers from the military in the effort to save the children.

Video footage shared on social media showed dozens of people with shovels trying to remove a heap of felled trees and rubble. Two digging machines were also deployed.

Eliana Rincones, the school’s only…