You can be one of the Lucky Winners in the Tecno Spark Your Selfie Challenge

Hello selfie lovers, are you still snoozing on the “Spark up your selfie” challenge? Hundreds of Selfie lovers have been sending in their entries, you do not want to be the odd one out.

If you are just hearing the news, here is a recap, TECNO is looking for the new Face of Spark! And it could be you.

Nigerian largest smartphone, TECNO, is looking for creative people who can create “out of the box” imagery with their faces to participate in a challenge called “Spark Your Selfie.”

Eight people will have a chance to win a cash prize of 4,000,000. The winners would be unveiled as the TECNO Face of Spark, go home with a brand new Spark 9 device and free photo sessions.

You want to be the face of TECNO Spark? Here’s How to Participate.

Take a creative selfie of you in different scenes and spaces. Selfie in front of a high-rise building, Mirror selfie, selfie in a beautiful landscape or Landmark, selfie in a creative DIY space etc