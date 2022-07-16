Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey

Ajax have offered £19million plus-add-ons to sign Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey from Rangers.

Bassey has been lined up by Ajax to replace Lisandro Martinez who is joining Manchester united for £46m.

Rangers are keen to retain Bassey in the wake of his excellent breakout season and have placed a £25million price tag on the player.

Coach Alfred Schreuder identified Bassey as his preferred replacement for Martinez, with one report in the Netherlands claiming they have already spoken by phone.

The versatile defender is also attracting interest from the Serie A and Bundesliga with at least seven sides tracking the 22-year-old.

The defender, who still has two years on his deal left, made 50 appearances across all competitions last season and was named in the Europa League team of the season following the club’s run to the final.

He also played a key role as Rangers won the Scottish Cup in May, adding to the Scottish Premiership title he won the…