Bandits ambush soldiers in Plateau

A team of soldiers at Zurak Kampani community, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State have been ambushed by bandits.

Locals told Daily Trust that the bandits arrived the community when residents were involved in market activities.

Major Ishaku Takwa, the spokesperson of a multi-security taskforce, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) who confirmed the ambush said no soldier was killed in the incident.

A resident of Wase town, Abdullahi Usman however told the publication that soldiers stationed in the area repelled the attack.

A day before the ambush, bandits stormed Pinau village of the same LGA, and rustled over 500 cattle.