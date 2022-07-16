Man who broke into former Chelsea footballer Ashley Cole’s home and threatened to cut his fingers jailed for 30 years

Former Chelsea and Arsenal footballer, Ashley Cole says he’s been left mentally scarred after a man broke into his home in 2020 with a sledgehammer and threatened to cut off his fingers.

Kurtis Dilks, 35, was part of a gang that smashed into Cole’s house wearing masks in January 2020.

The break-in happened after the former Chelsea player returned to his Surrey house after working with the club’s under-15s team.

He told police: “As soon as I put Netflix on, literally 10 to 15 seconds after that, I heard like a banging sound.

“I could hear it was like outside of my bedroom, just to the left, coming through the window.

“The banging was vibrating up the walls into my bedroom. I literally looked at Sharon… and I said, ‘what’s that?'”

Dilks was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, July 15 after the judge described them as “intelligent, violent and chillingly ruthless men”.

The former England footballer told police he “knew” he was…