NBA Youngboy found not guilty in federal gun case

Rapper NBA Youngboy was on Friday July 15, found not guilty in his California federal gun case.

A Los Angeles jury which deliberated for two hours, found the rapper, whose given name is Kentrell Gaulden, not guilty of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon.

Prior to the judgement, Youngboy faced up to 10 years in prison in the case. The charges stemmed from March 2021 incident when agents attempted to pullover the car the rapper was in to execute an outstanding federal warrant for a separate case in Louisiana. Following a brief foot chase, the rapper was subsequently arrested after agents found a FNX .45 caliber pistol and ammunition underneath the passenger seat of his Maybach.

His lawyers had said that he was not the only one who used the car and he was unaware the gun was in the car.

The verdict has been confirmed by both NBA’s lawyer Andre Belanger and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The rapper will face a similar trial in the coming…